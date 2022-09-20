Queen's funeral: Northampton lift tower lights up to pay tribute
- Published
A lift tower in Northampton turned purple as a final tribute was made to Queen Elizabeth II.
The nation paid a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch on Monday.
As a mark of respect, the 418ft (127m) National Lift Tower was lit up in the regal colour and the late Queen's royal cypher EIIR could be seen.
The Queen officially opened the tower, which is used to test the performance and safety of lifts, in November 1982.
Mat Lawrence, from MLE Pyrotechnics Limited, the company behind the light display, said: "We thought the local community would love to see the tower lit to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
"It is an honour and privilege to be in a position to be able to do so and we thank Northampton Saints for the use of their land and power and of course Northampton Lift Tower for their support and involvement."
Elsewhere in Northamptonshire, people gathered to watch the state funeral and pay their respects to the Her Majesty.
A number of people watched it at the Savoy Cinema in Corby, a community came together at the Royal Oak pub in Blisworth and many of those living in a retirement village in Weedon watched it together on a big screen.
The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London where world leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation.
After the funeral, the Queen's coffin was taken by gun carriage to Wellington Arch and then on its final journey to Windsor Castle and a committal service.
The Queen was laid to rest on Monday night at a private family service in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located inside St George's Chapel, a statement on the Royal Family's official website said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk