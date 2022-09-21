Kyle Ghanie: Renewed appeal for witnesses to Northampton attack
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a teenager who was assaulted in a busy town centre on a Saturday afternoon have renewed an appeal for witnesses.
Kyle Ghanie, 18, was punched in Abington Street, Northampton, on 20 August. He later died in hospital.
Braydon Phillips, 18, of Park Road, Irthlingborough, has been charged with his murder.
Northamptonshire Police said it still wanted to talk to more people who had been in vicinity.
Mr Ghanie was injured at about 16:30 BST close to the junction with the Market Square. He died two days later.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses, or people with information, who have not yet come forward, to contact them.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said: "I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case, but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn't yet made contact to please do so.
"We are aware that we have not yet been able to trace all members of the public who were present when this incident took place and we know that this area would have been busy at that time of day.
"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, no matter how insignificant they believe their account to be."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk