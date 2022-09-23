North Northamptonshire Council aims to make active travel more attractive
Residents are being asked for their ideas on how walking and cycling could be made "more attractive" in a town.
North Northamptonshire Council said it wanted to make "active travel" more appealing around Corby to create a "sustainable transport infrastructure".
The authority said the local cycling and walking infrastructure plan would help "reduce carbon emissions" and "improve air quality".
The consultation is open until 13 November.
'Safe walking and cycling routes'
The 10-year plan would "outline proposals for a network of safe walking and cycling routes across the area, including dedicated cycle infrastructure, new footways, safer crossings, traffic calming and locations for cycle parking", the authority said.
The council said it was the "first stage" of the plan and "the information gathered will be used alongside other technical data to help draw up the proposed routes to be audited on site".
Graham Lawman, executive member for highways, travel and assets at the Conservative-controlled council, said: "I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say as we really need feedback from local people to help shape what sort of sustainable transport infrastructure would best suit the town and to help apply for funding.
"Active travel, which covers walking and cycling particularly and whether it be for leisure, commuting or appointments, is an essential component of creating a sustainable transport infrastructure in North Northants and vital if we are going to reach carbon neutrality by 2030."
