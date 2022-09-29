Knuston Hall: Council to sell off Grade II listed building
A Grade II listed building will be sold by a council as it is "no longer viable as an asset".
Knuston Hall near Rushden in East Northamptonshire was an adult residential college conference centre until earlier this year.
But North Northamptonshire Council said there was "limited demand" for the hall's facilities.
It would "not be considered appropriate to invest public funds" into the site, the authority said.
According to Historic England, Knuston Hall dates from the 17th Century, with alterations made in the 18th and 19th Centuries.
North Northamptonshire Council took over running of the building when it became one of two unitary authorities to replace the county council last year.
A meeting of the authority's executive heard it "requires investment" and was "no longer viable as an asset of the council".
The council said it already supported the nearby, recently refurbished Chester House Estate which could take over any education and conferences planned for Knuston Hall.
Staff employed at Knuston Hall will have the opportunity to be redeployed to "suitable alternative employment within the council", it said.
The council said it was not able to turn the hall into either a care home or housing and as the local planning authority it would "continue to regulate development of the site".
