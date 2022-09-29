Harry Dunn crash: US citizen appears in court
A US citizen has appeared in court to face a charge of causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from the United States.
Mr Dunn, 19, died following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
She was granted unconditional bail and the case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on 27 October.
Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration following the collision and left the UK 19 days later.
The family of Harry Dunn, including his parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and twin brother Niall, were at the court for the appearance.
At the six-minute hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.
