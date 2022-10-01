Work set to begin on Northampton's empty BHS and M&S stores
Work is set to begin on replacing two empty town centre department stores with flats after the council bought the remaining buildings.
West Northamptonshire Council said it exchanged contracts on Northampton's former BHS store and next door unit.
The adjacent Marks & Spencer store was bought by the now defunct Northampton Borough Council in 2020.
Daniel Lister from the council said it was a "milestone in the regeneration of Northampton town centre".
The existing stores will be demolished and a new mixed-use building, with flats on the upper floors, and retail and leisure units on the ground floor, will be built.
Northampton's Marks and Spencer store on Abington Street closed in 2018 as part of a savings plan by the retailer.
BHS closed all its stores in 2016, but part of the unit in Northampton has been used as a fashion and furniture retailer since.
West Northamptonshire Council, which replaced the borough council last year, also purchased the former Clinton Cards store, currently a clothes shop, which is in between the two department stores.
Conservative Mr Lister, the cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "Ensuring that Northampton is a place where residents and businesses can thrive is a significant priority for us as a council."
The council, which did not say how much the purchase cost, said it would now work with a development partner to deliver the project.
