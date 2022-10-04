Flore: Three men arrested following fatal A45 crash
Three men have been arrested following a fatal crash on a major road in Northamptonshire.
It happened on Monday night at 22:55 BST on the A45 bypass at Flore.
Police said a red Vauxhall Zafira heading towards Northampton moved to the other carriageway and hit a Ford Fiesta, killing its male driver.
The man, aged in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. Three men aged 48, 43 and 29 are being questioned in police custody.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
