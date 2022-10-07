Five arrested in county lines drug raids across Northamptonshire
- Published
Five people have been arrested in connection with the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults and the supply of Class A drugs.
Northamptonshire Police and officers from East Midlands raided five addresses in Northamptonshire on Wednesday.
Five simultaneous warrants were executed across Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden and Irchester.
Drugs, cash, mobile phones and weapons were seized.
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police, working in-conjunction with colleagues from social care, also carried out safeguarding visits to a number of people believed to have been exploited.
Four men aged 18, 22, 40 and 42, and a woman aged 21, were also arrested for exploitation and drugs offences.
The police said searches would continue with further visits to people suspected of being exploited by drug dealers.
Neighbourhood policing sergeant, Rae Brown, said: "Fifty officers took part in these warrants today and I am really pleased with the arrests and seizures made.
"Some people falsely think drug dealing is a glamorous enterprise but the truth is, vulnerable children and adults are all exploited so the people at the top can make money.
"We will continue working with our partners to tackle this type of crime and I hope today's operation demonstrates the seriousness with which we take county lines drug dealing."