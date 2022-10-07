Kettering General Hospital limits visits and reintroduces face masks
Hospital visitors are being asked to wear facemasks and limit their time on wards to help prevent the spread of Covid, an NHS trust said.
Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust, in Northamptonshire, said it had made facemasks mandatory for all visitors to wards and clinical areas.
Visiting inpatients has been restricted to one visitor for one hour a day.
The changes follow an increase in Covid cases in hospital and in the community, the trust added.
The guidance follows a rise in coronavirus infections across the UK.
More on rising Covid cases:
Visiting restrictions differed for child patients and the neo-natal and maternity wards.
"Reasonable adjustments" would be put in place for patients with additional needs such as dementia and learning disabilities, it said.
Where possible, outpatients should not bring another person with them to an appointment or to accident and emergency, the hospital said.
