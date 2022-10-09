Northampton murder inquiry after woman's body discovered
A murder investigation has begun after the discovery of a body, believed to be that of a 36-year-old woman.
Police were called to Lawrence Court, an area of flats in Northampton, shortly after midday on Friday.
Specialist search teams and forensic officers were at the address for more than 24 hours, with the body recovered on Saturday afternoon.
A scene guard is in place and a post-mortem examination due to be carried out, Northamptonshire Police said.
