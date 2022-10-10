Harry Dunn dangerous driving case brought forward
- Published
Related Topics
The case of a US citizen charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving has been brought forward.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, will appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing on 20 October, one week earlier than planned.
Mr Dunn, 19, died following a road crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
The case is being heard by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 September, Mrs Sacoolas was granted unconditional bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.