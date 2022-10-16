Northampton shooting: Victim has serious head injuries
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the head.
An attempted murder investigation has been launched into the shooting which happened on Southampton Road in Northampton at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
Officers responding to incident discovered the 31-year-old victim with serious head injuries.
A police cordon was in place in Southampton Road and Euston Road while officers make house-to-house inquiries.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said: "Thankfully, incidents like this are exceptionally rare in Northamptonshire.
"Our investigation into last night's events is fast-moving and we'd encourage anyone with information which could be relevant, however small, to get in touch."
The man's family was being supported by a specialist officer, the force said.
