Northampton shooting: Woman appears in court
- Published
A woman has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head.
The shooting happened on Southampton Road in Northampton at about 19:20 BST on Saturday, 15 October.
A 31-year-old victim, a Romanian-speaking Moldovan, was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
Violeta Florea, 34, of Southampton Road, appeared at the town's crown court and was remanded in custody.
She is next due in court on 21 December.
On Monday, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Kent in connection with the incident and was released on bail pending further inquiries, Northamptonshire Police said,
