Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
- Published
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital.
Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday.
The man, who was in his 30s, was on an electric scooter and had stopped to cross the carriageway when the incident happened, the force said.
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he died on Friday.
Investigations are continuing and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
The force said it was particularly keen to receive any footage of the crash or the car travelling along Walter Tull Way.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk