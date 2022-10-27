Winter warmth packs on offer at Northampton day care centre
- Published
A day care centre has begun offering winter warmth packs to its older clients to help keep them out of hospital this winter.
Affinity Daycare in Duston, Northampton said they were among the most vulnerable to the effects of rising prices as they were on fixed incomes.
Many of the 90 people using its services are in their 80s and 90s.
"It's hoped by keeping warm they will also stay healthy," said director Fern Overton.
Those attending the day centre can have a hot lunch, socialise and can take part in exercise and games.
The company's warmth pack contained a single duvet sized fleece blanket, microwaveable soup cup, and a hot water bottle.
"We can fill them up when they come in. Some people come five days a week, some people just once," said Ms Overton.
"But if we can send them home with a hot water bottle, and some soup to warm up for their supper, at least I know we've done our bit."
The idea for the campaign came when staff at the centre learned that people aged 55-74 were more likely to be cutting their energy use than those most other age groups.
"The last thing we want is for our clients to get cold and to get poorly and to be in hospital," said Ms Overton.
"It just has a knock-on effect for every other service out there that is struggling. The NHS is struggling massively.
"Older adults, who are often on a fixed low income, are already spending the bare minimum, so cutting back isn't an option."
Some of those attending a painting class said they were doing their utmost to stay warm already.
"I wear warm clothes and make a nice pot of stew or soup, nice porridge in the morning," said Mary McDonald.
Another visitor said, "you might laugh, but I go out to keep my circulation going".
The warmth pack was a good idea, said one man, who used blankets to keep his feet warm.
"When you get to a certain age you get colder," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk