The Luton Steelbacks Cricket Academy takes on first students
- Published
A new academy will enable students to study elite-level cricket alongside a sixth form programme of education.
The Luton Steelbacks Cricket Academy, based in Northampton, is providing a pathway for young cricketers from Luton, Bedfordshire and Peterborough.
Former Northamptonshire County Cricket Club head coach David Ripley is behind the initiative, which aims to develop the next generation of cricketers.
Eleven youngsters from Luton form the first intake on the two-year programme.
It aims to equip students with life skills as well as cricketing ones.
"It now feels we've really arrived now, they're all suited and booted for their sessions at the county ground," said Mr Ripley.
Their education will be based over two campuses, at Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills academies, in Luton.
Arhan Durrani, 17, said a place on the programme was the beginning of his dreams.
"There's so much talent in Luton which hasn't really been unearthed yet. This academy has given us the opportunity to do that," he said.
"My dad really wants me to go high up the levels and that's my dream, to become a professional cricket player, and one day be playing on this pitch, maybe for England, who knows?"
During the summer, Mr Ripley found high numbers coming to sessions from local Asian communities, and a growing excitement that the club was reaching out.
Northamptonshire CCC chief executive Ray Payne said: "Luton is rich in cricketers.
"If we can nurture it and bring that on, it's good for cricket, it's good for Northants as well."
Urban sports sustainability consultant, Amran Malik, who has been an instrumental figure for cricket in the Luton area, said the students will help spread aspiration within their communities.
"They're going to be volunteering 40 hours in an academic year, helping sustain local programmes and be role models for (other) young people," he said.
Keen cricketers from Peterborough will be given the same opportunity next year.
