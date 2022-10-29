Stoke Bruerne: Canal boat that helped in Blitz returns to museum
Published
A canal boat that played a key role in fighting fires in London during World War Two has been restored.
The vessel, Sculptor, supplied London Fire Brigade with water during the Blitz and was in service until 1945.
In 1984, the boat found a new home at the Canal and River Trust in Stoke Bruerne, Northamptonshire.
Sculptor returned to the trust's museum on Friday, almost a year after travelling to the North West for restoration.
Emily Thorpe, visitor services manager at the museum, said it was "amazing" to have the boat back.
"You can see how much it means to us and the community," she said.
"It's one of the first things you see when you come up from the car park and it's appreciated by everyone.
"It's one of the most important parts of our collection."
Sculptor is believed to have pumped 750 gallons of water per minute.
Alec Swain, who helped restore the boat, said it needed to be "stripped back and repainted" as it was "looking a bit tired".
Rob Westlake, a volunteer at the trust, accompanied the boat on its journey to Ellesmere Port for restoration.
'Living the dream'
"I was really living the dream being back on a working boat," he said.
"It was totally amazing but it was a real challenge. We had all weathers but it was just an experience I shall never forget.
"It was the only opportunity of my life to do such a trip."
