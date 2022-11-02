Towcester: Derelict supermarket to be demolished for parking
A derelict supermarket is being demolished to double the number of parking spaces at the town centre site.
The former Co-op and Poundstretcher building in the Sponne Arcade in Towcester, Northamptonshire, has stood empty for four years.
West Northamptonshire Council, which owns the site, has begun work to expand the site from 70 to 150 spaces.
"It's not often that a prime, town centre location like this one becomes available," the council said.
Work has begun this week and is expected to be completed by the spring.
The council said it would feature enhanced spaces for disabled motorists, motorcyclists and cyclists, as well as charging points for electric vehicles.
The complex was bought by the now-defunct South Northamptonshire District Council for £775,000 in 2020, using money generated by the sale of its council offices in Springfields in the town.
Daniel Lister, West Northants Council's cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said the demolition "wasn't a difficult decision to make".
"Towcester has low crime, good education and a great quality of life so lots of people want to live there, and there are thousands of homes being built," he said.
"It will increase accessibility to shops and services and will help future-proof the town centre for the growing population."
The site will also be reconfigured with CCTV cameras, landscaping and better lighting.
