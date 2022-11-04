Man cautioned after trying to cut down Kettering tree
A man has been given a conditional caution for criminal damage after trying to cut down a large tree.
The 52-year-old was filmed taking a saw to the mature acer tree in Roundhill Road, in Kettering, in May.
Residents reported it to Northamptonshire Police and, during an interview, the man admitted causing criminal damage.
He was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to the local council and £500 to an environment charity.
Harriet Pentland, North Northamptonshire Council's executive member for climate and the green environment, said: "I am sure many local residents will be as saddened as I was to see the video evidence of someone deliberately and intentionally killing a mature street tree."
Speaking about the caution and fine handed to the offender, she added: "We hope this will send out a strong message that the council and the police will seek to prosecute anyone who deliberately causes damage and harm to the much-loved community trees."
Neighbourhood police officer PC Mike Ryan said: "There is often a false perception that we do not respond to incidents of criminal damage, but we do, and I hope that message is loud and clear to potential future offenders."
