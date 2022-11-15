Man arrested after people evacuated from Northampton house fire

Police and the fire service were called to the house on Kingsley Park Terrance, by St Matthew's Parade, on Monday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a town centre house fire.

Emergency services were called to the property in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, at about 15:00 GMT on Monday, police said.

The 46-year-old man was arrested shortly after and remains in police custody.

A number of people were evacuated safely from the property, and the fire was safely extinguished Northamptonshire Police added.

