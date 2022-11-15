Final section of M1 upgrade begins phased opening
- Published
The final stretch of the M1 upgrade between Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northampton has started its phased opening.
A fourth lane will be available for the next four nights between junction 15 (Northampton) and 16 (Upper Heyford).
By 06:00 GMT on Friday the whole section would have the additional lane open, National Highways said.
A temporary 60mph (95km/h) speed limit will be in place while final technology tests are carried out.
Drivers will be able to use 46 new emergency stopping areas.
There will also be temporary additional CCTV cameras from the roadworks and a free recovery service while tests take place.
The opening of the latest 6.5-mile (10.4km) section follows the opening in September of the 9.4-mile (15km) stretch between Newport Pagnell Services and junction 15.
It was expected that the national speed limit would be restored along the whole section in the coming weeks.
National Highways said a number of features were in place where the hard shoulder had been converted to a traffic lane, which included: variable speed limits, stopped vehicle detection, CCTV and enforcement cameras.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk