Harrison Ballantyne: Electrocuted boy's school shows rail safety film
The school of a boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot has hosted a national event to raise awareness of rail safety.
Harrison Ballantyne, 11, died in 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal to retrieve a football.
Guilsborough Academy in Northampton streamed short film Harrison's Story to thousands of children.
His mother said she hoped it would prevent other deaths.
Harrison Ballantyne, from Crick, in Northamptonshire, died on 27 June 2017 after he climbed on to a stationary freight wagon and received a fatal electric shock from an overhead cable, despite not touching it.
He died at the scene after he was hit by 25,000 volts of electricity.
The short film was made in conjunction with Network Rail, British Transport Police and the rail industry and forms part of a campaign, external aiming to deter trespassing.
It features an actor playing Harrison, who lists a series of events he "didn't expect to be my last...".
The school streamed the film to children across the UK before hosting a question and answer session.
Liz Ballentyne, who was at the event, said that while she knew "the reality is he's not coming back" she felt that "trying to do something in a positive way, gives me focus".
"I couldn't stand the idea that another family could go through what we've gone through," she said
"If I can prevent that in any way, even if it's just one family that's what I need to do."
His friend and fellow pupil, Daisy, said: "This is so important that it doesn't happen to anyone again, the thought of this happening to another child or to anyone and affecting their families and friends the way this has, breaks my heart."
Head of Year 7, Kit Woolridge, said the school was looking at it as "a launch pad for a bigger campaign".
"[These messages] should be given throughout the year so [they] are never lost," he said.
There were 19,408 trespass incidents on the UK rail network in the last financial year, with a quarter of those involving under 18s, Network Rail said.
Mark Etienne, from the British Transport Police, said many people do not understand how electric railways work and that electricity can jump about 3m (9.8ft).
"There's a common misconception that they're turned off if a train's not moving or they can't see a train that there's no power there, that's not the case," he said.
W H Malcolm Limited was found guilty of health and safety failings at Northampton Crown Court last year and fined £6.5m.
