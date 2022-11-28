East Midlands Ambulance Service faces unprecedented demand - director
- Published
An ambulance service has experienced "unprecedented" demand this year, a director said.
East Midlands Ambulance Service has been preparing for winter by hiring additional call handlers and bringing in new ambulances.
Divisional director for Northamptonshire, Mick Jones, said he had "never seen such demand" in his 35 years at the service.
He said the past year had been "exceptionally busy".
The service, which covers Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland, would usually see a reduction in demand in the summer, but that had not been the case this year, Mr Jones said.
"Staff have shown their resilience," he said.
"This winter really is more important than ever."
To help through the busier winter months, the service is receiving 110 new ambulances to replace older vehicles, with 24 of those based in Northamptonshire.
Mr Jones said the service was aiming for its fleet to have an average age of three years.
"It means it's a nicer place to work in for our staff, more comfortable for our patients and more reliable," he said.
In Northamptonshire, there would also be two welfare vehicles for staff which would provide hot drinks and a place to have a break during their shifts.
Mr Jones said in the past few weeks there had been a "large improvement" in the time it takes for crews to be released when handing patients over to hospitals.
"We don't have an infinite supply of resources so it's really important our crews are released so they can respond to other calls," he said.
Mr Jones said the service spends a lot of time preparing for the increased demand during the winter months.
"With the plans we have put in place and with the excellent staff we have, I think we should be OK," he said.
