Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas to attend sentencing hearing by video link
- Published
Related Topics
A US woman whose driving resulted in the death of Harry Dunn has been advised not to attend her sentencing hearing in person.
Anne Sacoolas's Volvo was on the wrong side of the road when the 19-year-old motorcyclist was hit outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019.
The 45-year-old admitted causing death by careless driving in October.
A renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk