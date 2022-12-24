The lorry drivers who miss Christmas
Pretty much every present beneath every Christmas tree will, at some stage, have been carried on the back of a lorry. Some of the drivers who help make Christmas possible will spend the festive day far away from their families and loved ones. What do they do instead?
Stuart Ashby has been a lorry driver for nearly 40 years.
He has, on occasion, found himself far away from home over the festive period through sheer bad luck.
"It is not planned," said Mr Ashby, who works from Northampton. "Your bosses don't plan for you to be away over Christmas.
"It is down to luck; the weather, ferry crossings and so on.
"I've been stuck in France before on Christmas Eve because I missed the last ferry back. It was just bad luck. I was gutted as I had small children at the time.
"I spent Christmas sat on my own, ate on my own and had a cup of tea.
"There's not a lot you can do apart from cleaning your cab and catching up on some paperwork. There are a few drivers who'll catch up on a few hours of sleep."
On another occasion he missed Christmas at home after a fellow driver's clutch broke.
"He had family and I had family and I didn't want to leave him on his own, so we both ended up spending Christmas in Holland.
"It wasn't great but there is this camaraderie between friends - you have something to eat and you have a chat and the time goes past and you enjoy it.
"It becomes a memory."
Mr Ashby is one of the UK-registered HGV drivers who carry billions of tonnes of goods across the UK and around the world each year, contributing £14bn to the economy.
He said driving a lorry was almost a vocation, and a profession that is under-appreciated by the public at large.
"I don't think people realise that everything they've got on the shelf has to be moved by road. Yes, they may have come by air or ship, but they have to get to the shops and it has to do that by truck," he said.
Fellow lorry driver Graham Walker, from Durham, said truckers get used to missing Christmas because of the "nature of the job".
Although he was spending Christmas at home this year, he will be working over the New Year.
Mr Walker said he prefers driving during the festive period.
"It is actually better because the roads are quieter," he said.
"You do get used to being away. I guess I've done it for 34 years so I don't really know anything different to be honest.
"At the end of the day it is normal.
"It is just another day, really. Christmas is for kids - I know you're away from family, but it is what it is. It is a job, and this is the nature of the job."
Of course, it is not just the UK-registered drivers who find themselves away at Christmas.
Many drivers who began their journeys overseas find themselves parked up at one of England's many truck stops at Christmas.
Matt Mateusz, at Northampton's Red Lion Truck Stop, said Christmas was one of the busiest times of the year on the roads.
"We try to accommodate as many drivers as possible over here, knowing that they will have to stay and do their job over the Christmas period.
"That's why we stay open to make sure we can welcome drivers from all over Europe," he said.
"We have lots of Christmas decorations to create a festive atmosphere for them and to give them some warm food.
"None of them want to be in their trucks alone on this important day. I think it is really difficult being miles away from home and having staying back home knowing you have to do your job.
"We give our best to give them an atmosphere which feels like home."
Damian Sodel used to be a lorry driver before setting up logistics firm NN1 Personnel with his wife Justyna.
In recent years, he has become something of the Father Christmas for lorry drivers.
Since 2019, Mr and Mrs Sodel and their children have spent their Christmas Days with other families, visiting truck stops to deliver gifts to drivers who would otherwise be alone.
The gifts for Mr Sodel's HGV Drivers Christmas Act of Kindness Appeal come from businesses and members of the public.
"Not many people realise that when they are sitting down with family at Christmas there are loads of drivers spending their time away from family," he said.
"In 2019, we wanted to do something to appreciate their hard work. On Christmas Day we go out with the kids and deliver small packs to show our appreciation to the guys for what they do.
"Last year we delivered 120 parcels and this year we want to deliver 250 across different service stations in Northamptonshire."
The parcels contain hot and cold beverages, fresh food, sweets, crisps and fruit.
"The reaction has been outstanding. At first they are really surprised, especially because we have our young children with us, and then they come out to have a chat and sometimes invite us to have a drink or something to eat with them.
"These guys they do this because it is their profession.
"But to show them that somebody is thinking about them is really important."
