Northampton's hot air balloon festival to return after four years
A balloon festival last held four years ago is to resume at its original location.
The three-day Northampton Balloon Festival ran each year from 1989 to 2008 at the town's racecourse.
The festival - which was one of the largest balloon events in the UK - then moved to Billing Aquadrome as part of the Northampton Town Festival.
Bad weather and the pandemic meant the last hot air balloon festival was held in 2018.
After several meetings between Vista Balloon Flights, Northampton Town Council and West Northants Council, the Show Time Events Group was given permission to hold the event, which will be held again at Northampton Racecourse.
It will take place across three days in August.
