Towcester charity's Ukraine aid trip stalled by breakdown

Ukrainian refugee Oleh and the 4x4 car in Towester before it broke down in Dortmund, Germany

A charity will attempt to resume an aid trip to Ukraine days after a vehicle packed with provisions broke down in Germany.

Tove Benefice, a charity based in Towcester, Northamptonshire, hit problems near Dortmund.

Its vehicle was carrying a generator, candles, batteries and warm clothing.

Mechanic Ben Irons has now joined driver Oleh, a Ukrainian who lives in Towcester, in an attempt to get the vehicle back on the road.

If not possible, the journey will continue in a second vehicle the charity acquired on Wednesday.

