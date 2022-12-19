Towcester charity's Ukraine aid trip stalled by breakdown
A charity will attempt to resume an aid trip to Ukraine days after a vehicle packed with provisions broke down in Germany.
Tove Benefice, a charity based in Towcester, Northamptonshire, hit problems near Dortmund.
Its vehicle was carrying a generator, candles, batteries and warm clothing.
Mechanic Ben Irons has now joined driver Oleh, a Ukrainian who lives in Towcester, in an attempt to get the vehicle back on the road.
If not possible, the journey will continue in a second vehicle the charity acquired on Wednesday.
