Man charged with murders of nurse and her two children
A man has been charged with the murder of an NHS nurse and her two young children.
Saju Chelavalel, 52, was arrested after police were called to his home at Petherton Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday morning.
Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4, were found at the property with serious injuries.
Northamptonshire Police said post-mortem examinations found they died as a result of asphyxiation.
Ms Asok died at the scene while her two children died later in hospital.
She had worked at Kettering General Hospital since 2021, and was described as a "committed and compassionate staff nurse who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues".
Mr Chelavalel will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.