North Northamptonshire Council area could face council tax increases
- Published
People could have to pay more in council tax as a local authority looks set to spend millions of pounds more in energy and inflation costs.
North Northamptonshire Council has launched a consultation on its budget for 2023-24.
Residents in Band D properties face paying £1,657.51 for their council tax if it rises by 4.99%, as proposed next year - an increase of £78.78.
Council leader Jason Smithers said budget preparations had not been easy.
"We have been very cautious with our finances," said the Conservative councillor.
The authority is expected to pay £8.3m in fee increases for independent care placements next year, the LDRS reported.
It also faces spending £7m more for its home-to-school transport service because of inflation and increased demand.
'Difficult times'
Lloyd Bunday, the council's executive member for finance and transformation, said: "This budget requires buy-in from every member, officer, employee and partner of North Northants Council.
"It is offered not as an aspiration of the finance department, but as the intentions of each directorate.
"In these difficult times, we know our services are vital to residents and we are working hard to protect and improve them in the face of increasing demand."
He said despite the authority's balanced budget for 2023-24, a gap of £18m is currently forecast for 2024-25.
That figure is expected to rise to £54m in 2025-26.
The council's draft budget was approved by the authority's executive on Thursday and the consultation will run until 27 January.
The executive will meet again on 9 February to consider final budget proposals, which it will recommend to the council on 23 February.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk