Corby food packaging factory closure could affect 95 jobs
- Published
A factory that produces plastic packaging for supermarkets could close with the possible loss of 95 jobs.
A consultation is ongoing with workers at Berry Superfos Thermoforming in Corby, Northamptonshire, regarding the possible closure.
Berry Global Group has proposed the closure to "streamline operations, increase capacity utilization, and best serve its customers".
The company said it would "work diligently" to help those affected.
"If the closure moves forward, approximately 95 employees will be impacted," a spokeswoman said.
"Should this be the case, we will work diligently to help those employees affected with a job loss to identify new opportunities in the Corby community and at other Berry locations."
The company's website says its other Superfos facilities in the UK are situated in Blackburn in Lancashire and Oakham in Rutland, while the Berry group operates about 30 sites in total, including a manufacturing site in Rushden in Northamptonshire.
