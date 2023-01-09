Strokes4Blokes rowers in final third of Atlantic Ocean challenge
Four friends are in the final third of a 3,000-mile rowing challenge across the Atlantic Ocean in an attempt to raise £250,000 for charity.
Jack Fleckney, from Northamptonshire, and his Strokes4Blokes crew, have already raised £45,000 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in the Talisker Whiskey Challenge.
Thirty teams are attempting to row from the Canary Islands to the West Indies.
The Strokes4Blokes crew have less than 1,000 miles to go.
Mr Fleckney and his friends Mike Keith, Daniel Vacassin, and Jean-Claude Vacassin, set off in early December, spending Christmas in the open sea.
Now in the middle of the Atlantic, Mr Fleckney said it was a "big step" to have made the final 1,000 mile countdown.
"We are thinking maybe another two weeks until we get to the end, if the weather holds out for us," Mr Fleckney said.
Despite facing stormy weather and huge waves over the past four weeks, Strokes4Blokes are still going strong.
"We had some really, really strong winds where we had to lock ourselves in the cabin because we thought the boat was going to turn over," Mr Fleckney said.
"The waves are so big. But it has just died off and we have had no wind so we've gone back to normal now.
"The last few nights has been pretty incredible though. It's clear, the moon's huge and you can see all the stars."
The four have also spotted a lot of sea life on the fundraising adventure,
"I got hit in the head a few days ago by a flying fish and I saw an Orca a few days ago and that is quite spooky," Mr Fleckney said.
The team hopes it can raise an additional £200,000 for CALM to help raise awareness of men dealing with mental health issues.
