Northampton market to move temporarily for £8.5m revamp
Plans to move traders out of a market site to make way for an £8.5m revamp have been approved.
Northampton's market will move from the Market Square to a car park on the edge of the town centre for up to two years.
The move was confirmed despite protests by traders and a 10,000-strong petition against it.
West Northamptonshire Council said keeping stalls at the Market Square during construction "would not provide a pleasant shopping experience".
The Conservative-run authority, as part of a group called Northampton Forward, put in a bid for £12.2m from the government's Future High Streets Fund and won an £8.4m grant.
Plans for the market, which dates back to 1235, include a new water feature, public seating, lighting scheme and a reduction in permanent market stalls, with temporary ones taking their place.
The council will use its Commercial Street car park, opposite the Carlsberg factory, as a temporary location during the regeneration work.
Traders said they were concerned they would lose customers while at the temporary site.
Fruit and vegetable stallholder Joe Fitzgerald said the footfall at Commercial Street car park was "not going to be the same".
Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "The Market Square is literally and metaphorically the heart of Northampton and we all agree change is needed to ensure it retains that status and continues to be a place people want to visit.
"Commercial Street offers the only opportunity to keep the market traders together in a cohesive group, right next to a large car park and in a highly visible part of town.
"We very much hope loyal customers of the market arriving by bus will walk the extra 500m to support the traders, but will also think the location could introduce a market to a whole new range of customers."
The move was approved by West Northamptonshire Council's planning committee on Tuesday.
Northampton's Market Square through the years:
1189: Northampton received its first market charter allowing markets and fairs to be held on the ground east of All Saints
1235: The market moves to its present location in the Market Square
1530: The Market Square is paved
1675: The Great Fire of Northampton devastates the town centre, destroying over 600 buildings. Local people raise about £25,000 towards rebuilding the town centre, based around the Market Square
1913: King George V visits and is received on the Market Square
2021: Plans unveiled to renovate the Market Square, with proposals that traders temporarily move to another location for up to two years
