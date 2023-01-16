Earl Spencer to open new Kettering cancer support centre
- Published
Earl Spencer will officially open a new cancer support centre at an NHS hospital in Northamptonshire.
The facility at Kettering General Hospital started seeing patients in May and has helped about 1,220 people.
Run by Macmillan Cancer Support, it provides practical and emotional support, welfare benefits advice and signposting to other support services.
Rachel Atkinson, from the charity, said it was "already having a positive impact on the local community".
Earl Spencer's family home of Althorp is in Northamptonshire and he is also patron of Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.
The new centre brings together vital cancer information and support services in one facility, the charity said.
Kettering General Hospital described it as "state-of-the art" and "shaped by local people living with cancer".
Ms Atkinson, Macmillan's partnership manager for Northamptonshire, said: "Being diagnosed with cancer can affect so many different areas of your life, from relationships to finances.
"The new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre will support people with all those non-clinical needs, to enable them to live well with cancer, not just survive."
Ruth Giles, Macmillan head of nursing for cancer, said: "Anyone with any questions or concerns about cancer can just drop in, no appointment needed, and speak to our specialist team who are there to provide support from the moment of diagnosis."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk