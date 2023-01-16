Families Abroad: Group aims to support those with overseas relatives
- Published
A group set up to support people whose relatives have moved overseas has proved "very therapeutic", those who were left alone in the UK have said.
Veronica Downing, whose children live overseas, set up the Families Abroad (FAB) group in January 2021.
Jean Hulatt, whose children live on "the other side of the world", joined after her husband died two years ago and said she relishes the support.
The 85-year-old said since joining, she had not "looked back".
Ms Downing, who has a daughter in New Zealand, a son in Ireland and a sister in Canada, said most of the group's 15 members heard about it through word of mouth.
"We're in similar situations with family abroad so we know how each other feels," she said.
'There are tears'
Mrs Hulatt said she heard about the group on BBC Radio Northampton.
She has one son in Thailand, another in Australia and a grandson in New Zealand.
She said she missed them "as I'm completely on my own now, having lost my husband two years ago", and though she recently returned from a six-week visit to Perth, she believed it would be her last, because of her age.
She said joining the group had been "very good for me" and "very therapeutic".
Lynne Toomey's eldest son lives in Singapore.
The 63-year-old said the distance had really been highlighted during the pandemic.
"We knew it was going to be hard when Covid hit and we wouldn't be able to visit for a long time," she said.
"I have a lot of friends who've got family just down the road.
"They know it's difficult having family abroad, but they don't really live it like we do - and this group does, because they're going through it as well.
"They have that empathy, because they know what it's like."
Ms Downing said while it had become a real sense of support for its members, the group also had seen upsetting moments.
"We all share photographs and memories," she said.
"There are tears at times when you can't be with the ones you love, but we all understand."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk