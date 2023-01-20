Northamptonshire Police officer convicted of drink-driving

Police jacketPA Media
The officer was arrested after a single-vehicle collision in December, police said

A police officer has been convicted of drink-driving.

PC Rachel Cantwell of Northamptonshire Police appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said PC Cantwell, a neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, was arrested after a single-vehicle collision on 11 December in the force's area.

The 27-year-old was banned from driving for 23 months, given a community order and a £203 fine.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics