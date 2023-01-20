Northamptonshire Police officer convicted of drink-driving
A police officer has been convicted of drink-driving.
PC Rachel Cantwell of Northamptonshire Police appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police said PC Cantwell, a neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, was arrested after a single-vehicle collision on 11 December in the force's area.
The 27-year-old was banned from driving for 23 months, given a community order and a £203 fine.
