The Blades: Sywell-based aerobatic team to disband due to cost of living
- Published
An aviation company will disband its aerobatic display team as it said the cost of living crisis had "exacerbated" challenges.
The Blades are part of 2Excel Aviation which is based at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire.
The team debuted in 2006 and many of its pilots are former Red Arrows.
The Blades announced that 2022 was its final full season due to "challenges to global economies" and the "degradation of the air show circuit".
2Excel Aviation said the decision had "not been taken lightly".
"While it will never feel like the right time to draw a line under this world-class team - the epitome of aerial excellence - the challenges to global economies, the worsening cost-of-living crisis and the protracted hit to disposable incomes this is causing have exacerbated the challenges facing The Blades," the company said.
"This comes amid the continued degradation of the air show circuit, with more and more events being lost, meaning fewer opportunities to display and showcase our sponsors to the public."
The company said it concluded the team was "an unsustainable business model".
It added that it was "seeking to honour all existing bookings" and that it hoped to retain and redeploy team members and support staff.
Different views of our photoshoot with @lotuscars for the launch of the new Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Edition— The Blades (@thebladesteam) October 29, 2022
Watch til the end!#Blades #Lotus #EvijaFittipaldi pic.twitter.com/SNodBJSHQc
As well as performing at air shows, the team would also take members of the public on experience flights in its aircraft.
Andy Offer, co-founder and director of 2Excel Aviation, said: "The Blades will live on in spirit - our legacy to the air show world.
'It's been our greatest pleasure to entertain everyone and to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
"As one of the original Blades' pilots, I had the privilege to lead the team for several years..
"We must pay tribute to the pilots... and to the ground staff who supported them over the years."
