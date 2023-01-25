Man, 23 dies after crash with parked trailer in Kettering
- Published
A 23-year-old man has died after a crash with a parked trailer, police said.
Northamptonshire Police said the collision happened on Telford Way in Kettering at about 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The force said the white Renault Kangoo Maxi collided with the front of a stationary trailer that was parked in the road.
The Renault driver died shortly after the crash. Police are yet to name him.
The force appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.