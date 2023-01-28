Adeyemi Olugbuyi: Cold case detectives plea for help over 2013 murder
- Published
An investigation into the unsolved murder of a man whose body was found under a hedge in 2013 remained a "live case", police said.
Adeyemi Olugbuyi, known as "Big Man", was last seen in North Holme Court, Thorplands, in Northampton in September 2013.
His remains were discovered by litter pickers in nearby Billing Brook Road on 28 January 2016.
Seven years on, detectives are re-appealing for information.
Known as "Baz" or "Big Man", he is believed to have been involved in an altercation in the area just after 08:00 BST on 13 September.
An inquest into his death in 2019 established he had been stabbed in "suspicious" circumstances.
At the time, police said they believed Mr Olugbuyi had been stabbed due to involvement in the drugs trade.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said the investigation was "very much a live case".
He said: "Someone out there knows what happened and I would implore them to tell us so we can give Adeyemi the justice he deserves and the closure his family and friends need."
Officers "remain committed to seeking justice in those cases that remain unsolved," he said.
He called on anyone with information to "examine your conscience" and contact police so Mr Olugbuyi's killer could "be brought to justice".
A witness at the inquest said they saw three men and a woman get out of a green Nissan Micra and one of the men appeared to thrust a knife into the driver.
By the time she had called the police, the people had gone, she said.
The car was later recovered and a blood stain inside matched Mr Olugbuyi's DNA.
But it was not until 26 January 2016 that his skull was found in the bushes in Billing Brook Road, not far from North Holme Court.
Police told the court they believed he ran from his attacker and hid in the bush.
A shirt and vest found on Mr Olugbuyi's remains showed a "stab cut", the inquest heard.
Police previously arrested four people in connection with his death but said there was not enough evidence to charge them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk