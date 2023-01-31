M1 Northamptonshire: Carriageway closed due to serious crash
Part of the M1 in Northamptonshire is closed due to a serious crash involving a car and a lorry, National Highways has said.
It said the motorway was closed northbound at Daventry between junction 16 at Upper Heyford and junction 18 near Rugby.
Emergency services, including Northamptonshire Police, are in attendance.
Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route.
