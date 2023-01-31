Market move to help kick-start excitement in town - council

A council said its decision to temporarily move a historic market in an £8.5m revamp was part of a plan to "kick-start excitement" around the town.Northampton's market has opened at the Commercial Street car park on the edge of the town centre, having shifted from the Market Square.Some traders have said the move, which could be for two years, would result in a loss of business.But Daniel Lister, from West Northamptonshire Council, said it was putting in "as much support as we can to get people down" to the temporary location.