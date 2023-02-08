Kettering: Knife crime charity's bid to save lives
- Published
A charity trying to eradicate knife crime has held its first training session designed to help stop "critical bleeds" after stabbings.
Off the Streets was set up in August 2021 to tackle knife violence following the fatal stabbing of teenager Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough.
The community group has co-ordinated the installation of life-saving equipment and education sessions.
Rav Jones, the group's director, said the work was for "future generations".
The first critical bleed kit training, run by Corby-based Meditech Global, was held at St Mary's Church in Toller Street, Kettering.
The session included training about how to stabilise a patient who was bleeding and safe use of tourniquets and specialist dressings.
Off the Streets was planning to host more monthly sessions across the county to educate the public on how to stop critical bleeds after stabbings.
Mr Jones said: "We want to cover the whole of Northamptonshire with bleed control cabinets, amnesty bins and kits and carry out safety awareness tasks and to train the whole of Northamptonshire county."
Volunteers from the charity have installed nearly 100 bleed kits and have partnered with five McDonalds which now have the equipment available.
The first training session was attended by almost 50 people.
Sarah Mowbray from Girlguiding Northamptonshire took part and said it was about "empowering" young girls.
She said: "We give them first aid training - the life skills to help them out in their community, so if they are ever faced with a situation that they have to deal with, like this, it's not going to freak them out."
Act fast
Councillor and deputy Mayor for Kettering, Emily Fedorowycz, attended and said how vital the training was.
"I've been quite surprised not knowing some of the things we can use and now knowing what you get in these kits and the tools you can use.
"It's the difference between life and death for someone in that situation, so you've got to act fast."
Cllr Fedorowycz said she was aware of incidents in her ward, All Saints, involving machetes and "quite big knives".
Off The Streets has helped to install amnesty bins within the community and have the support of Northamptonshire Police.
Chief Inspector Scott Little said: "We have been trying to support the charity with the placement of the amnesty bins in certain locations and that has really started to grow in the last 18 months."
The first training session was held on 31 January and they will continue for the next three months in Northampton, Desborough and Wellingborough for anyone aged 13 or over.
