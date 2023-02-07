Blue plaque on maternity home funded by Northampton shoe boss
A blue plaque has been unveiled at a maternity home which a shoe manufacturer helped fund almost 90 years ago.
William Barratt gave £20,000 to build the Barratt Maternity Home in Northampton in 1936.
He founded Barratts Shoes in Northampton at the beginning of the 20th Century, with the company growing through mail-order catalogues in the 1920s.
His great-nephew, Richard Barratt, said: "This is a man that cared and I think this is the basis of why a maternity home was his target for the town."