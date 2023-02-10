Kettering fire: Two tonnes of tyres alight at industrial site
Firefighters are investigating a blaze at a commercial workshop that involved two tonnes of tyres.
Five engines were called to Telford Way Industrial Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire just after 11:00 GMT on Thursday.
Gas cylinders and 40 litres of brake fluid were also involved in the fire at the site on Linnell Way.
Roads reopened earlier on Friday. The workshop remained cordoned-off while investigations took place.
The county's fire service said in a tweet that after the fire was brought under control, "a number of cylinders have been heated up and still need to be cooled down".
Fire protection officers have been visiting neighbouring businesses as part of their inquiries, and to give fire advice.
