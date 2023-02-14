Appeal for volunteers to protect Northamptonshire's canal network
A charity is appealing for people to volunteer to join efforts to protect and preserve canal networks.
The Canal and River Trust in Northamptonshire is looking for people to help with a range of activities from lock-keeping to heritage conservation.
Volunteers at the Braunston Canal Society, who work with the trust, said it had been a great source of "fresh air, exercise and companionship".
The trust said volunteers would help future proof the historic canals.
Volunteer Clive Joyson started working with the Braunston Canal Society and Canal and River Trust a couple of years into retirement.
He said: "From my point view volunteering gets you outside in the fresh air, a lot of exercise and it's fun."
"I used to walk the canals before I started this and that's what made me really love the canals, environment and nature. It's all here in one place so it's quite an incentive to keep it looking good and nice and tidy for everyone else to use."
Cameron Phillip started off young when he began volunteering aged 11.
"They were doing work on one of the locks and you could go and visit. I got talking to the guys there and thought this looks like something fun to come and do and do some different projects and I've carried on ever since.
"I do a range of things from building to chopping trees and changing lock gates.
Mike Gunn, another volunteer said working on the canal offered "plenty of exercise, fresh air and companionship".
Diana Vogtel, community engagement manager for the Canal & River Trust, said the canals in Northamptonshire need local volunteers to kelp protect them for future generations.
They "provide crucially important habitat for endangered wildlife and vital places for people to experience nature," she said.
The trust will be holding a volunteer information event at the Blisworth Tunnel car park at 11:00-15:00 GMT on Tuesday.