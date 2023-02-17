Maximum council tax rise proposed across Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire's two councils have announced plans to increase council tax by almost 5%.
Both North and West Northamptonshire's councils have proposed a maximum increase of 2.99% - with a further 2% precept for adult social care.
The councils say the increase will generate an additional £9m and £12m a year respectively.
The proposed raises are the maximum allowed by central government before a local referendum can be triggered.
Meetings to approve the increases will be held on 22 and 23 February.
Council tax is a compulsory charge on properties set by local authorities to raise money to spend on providing services in their area.
North Northamptonshire Council said the increase in council tax would generate an additional £9m per year, which the council said would be put towards "inflationary and demand lead pressures to enable services to be maintained".
For Band D properties, this would be an annual increase of £78.78, and for Band A - which makes up the majority of residences in the area - it would be £52.52 per year.
The council will meet on 23 February to discuss and vote on the proposal as part of the overall budget.
In their budget proposal, West Northamptonshire Council said this will be the first year all households in the former Daventry, Northampton and South Northants areas will pay the same council tax charges since the new authority was created.
It said the rise in council tax would generate an additional £12m a year and would pay for the increased cost of providing services.
The average proposed increase on a Band D property across the area would be £80.50 per year.
Neither council's increase include precepts set by town and parish councils, or the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
A meeting at West Northamptonshire Council will be held to vote on plans on 22 February.
