Cost of Living: 'I was more scared about paying bills than dying'
A woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer said she feared being unable to pay her bills more than dying.
Leanne Hills, 44, from Stanwick, Northamptonshire, discovered she had breast cancer in December 2021.
She was only entitled to statutory sick pay so was unable to meet her outgoings and returned to work four months after her mastectomy.
This was "way before I was mentally or physically ready", she said.
Ms Hills said: "I was seeing everywhere the cost of living crisis. The fuel prices are going up, diesel, petrol, everything's going up and I was already massively, massively low on funds.
"To know that these are increasing - I just had to get back to work."
The thought of losing her home was "the most terrifying".
Her surgeon had advised her to take at least six to eight months off work.
The construction sales worker's income dropped from a debt-free £1,500 a month to about £800.
This left her "£400 to £500 a month short of my standard every day bills".
Mis Hill said: When you're diagnosed with cancer, you'd think the most frightening part would be being told you've got cancer and yes, that terrified me - but my biggest worry was money.
"I still had to cover all of my rent, all of my council tax, my fuel to the hospital, my parking, food."
She had already waited three months before she was able to have her treatment, which had taken its toll.
Returning to work while still having treatment for lymphoedema, physiotherapy for shoulder and muscle damage and healing from major surgery also affected Ms Hills' mental health.
"It became a real anxiety, fear and depression, low mood," she said.
Her mother stepped in to help her, using her pension money.
Ms Hills said: "I'm quite a proud person - I want to pay my own bills, I want to make sure I can fund what I need. I want to be able to go to buy my own food
"If it wasn't for friends and family helping me out I wouldn't be here in my home now."
