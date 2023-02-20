Councils waiting on Silverstone museum loan repayments
Councils who provided millions to a motorsport museum say they have yet to be repaid nearly five years on.
A number of authorities loaned money to the Silverstone Interactive Museum between 2016 and 2017, but none of them has yet been fully repaid.
The museum in Northamptonshire opened in October 2019, five months before the first Covid lockdown.
The museum, run by community benefit company Silverstone Heritage Limited, has been approached for comment.
Aylesbury Vale District Council agreed a £2m loan in September 2016, but it has since been dissolved and replaced by Buckinghamshire Council.
Buckinghamshire Council said it expected to be typically repaid in instalments of £9,259 a month and expected the last repayment to be made by 2040, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The former South Northamptonshire Council (SNC), which is now part of West Northamptonshire Council, also loaned £3m.
It received £488,000 in May 2022 and said it expected to be fully repaid by 2028.
In 2018, auditors found there were "weaknesses" in SNC's due diligence before it agreed to make the loan.
Accountancy firm Ernst & Young found the authority carried out "no assessment of [the museum's] ability to repay the loan or of the risk of the loan not being repaid".
South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) also loaned the museum £1m and received £171,510 in December 2022.
As of January, it was "in the process of agreeing a detailed repayment schedule" with the museum.
Another £1m loan was provided by Cherwell District Council in Oxfordshire, which said it made a £1m loan in March 2019 and also paid £10,000 in legal fees, but has had no repayments so far, it said.
It currently expected the loan to be fully repaid in March 2024.
Since the pandemic began, Cherwell had received £572,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund in 2020 and another £710,000 in emergency funding from the government in September 2021.