Two men arrested after teenager stabbed in Northampton

Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

The teenager was found by officers in Eden Close, Northampton, and it is believed he was attacked between 23:25 and 23:45 GMT on Friday.

Police believe he may have been travelling in a blue Mini before the attack and are appealing for information about the car.

The teenager was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 33-year-old man from Northampton and a 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been arrested in connection with the attack and remain in custody, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers are seeking dashcam footage from anyone traveling along Kettering Road in the town at the time of the attack to check it for footage of the blue Mini.

