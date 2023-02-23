Rushden schools facing financial and operational issues to merge
Two schools are to merge to become one new primary school after facing "financial and operational challenges".
It will operate from the sites currently known as Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden, Northamptonshire.
North Northamptonshire Council was approached by the schools and supported the request.
The, as yet unnamed, school is due top open on 1 September, in time for the new academic year.
Any further changes to the proposed new school will be led by its governing body and be subject to consultation.
The council said it supported the request to merge because it would "be to the benefit of children in the local area" and said it would also "ensure the best outcomes for children at the schools".
As part of the merger, Tennyson Road Infant School will technically close and Alfred Street Junior School will expand its age range.
