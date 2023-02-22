Wellingborough: Protesters arrested as ancient trees cut down
Work to remove more than 50 ancient lime trees to make way for a dual carriageway has started after four protestors, including an 84-year-old man, were arrested.
Locals had gathered in London Road, known as The Walks, in Wellingborough, for a third day to block contractors from felling the trees.
The trees are being removed as part of the Stanton Cross development.
The developer said the works in the Northamptonshire town were "essential".
The Wellingborough Eco Group said two of the trees had so far been felled, with contractors set to return on Thursday.
The protesters had occupied a footpath which stopped contractors from carrying out the works.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the four protestors who were arrested were being held in police custody on suspicion of "aggravated trespassing" after they refused to leave the area.
A 44-year-old woman from Wellingborough and a 67-year-old man from Kettering were also arrested. Police have not yet confirmed details of the fourth person to be arrested.
Lucy Hennessy, one of the protestors who was not arrested, told BBC Radio Northampton that the 84-year-old man who was arrested had been sat in a camping chair.
"They listened [to police], they stood their ground." she said.
"It's so, so sad. It's everything, it's the environment, the swans, the bats that are flying around at the bottom of the River Nene.
"The water park where the children go, it's just everything that this road and roundabout is going to destroy."
A spokesman for Stanton Cross Wellingborough said the tree felling was part of "essential work" and that hundreds of new trees would be planted.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old.